Doctor’s license indefinitely suspended after assault conviction

A doctor who pleaded guilty earlier this year to assault, reduced from original charges of sexual battery, has had his medical license indefinitely suspended.
Diaa Hussein, who pleaded guilty March 26 to assault on a female, retired from practicing medicine June 15, according to a consent order filed Aug. 12 from the North Carolina Medical Board.
Hussein had originally been charged with three counts of sexual battery by an employee who alleged he touched her bottom and hip area, the area under her breasts, grabbed her bottom and put his hands in her pants’ pocket and asked if she was wearing underwear.
Those three charges were reduced to one count of assault on a female. Ted Bell, district attorney for McDowell and Rutherford counties, explained at the time of the plea that the charges were reduced because the allegations didn’t constitute the elements for sexual battery charges in North Carolina.
In the new consent order, Hussein admitted touching the employee without her consent, but continued to deny that he made that contact for sexual arousal, gratification or abuse. He did acknowledge that his behavior may have made the employee “feel uncomfortable and anxious.”
He agreed with the board that his behavior constituted unprofessional behavior, something defined by North Carolina General Statute for the medical board, which gave the board he right to suspend, annul, revoke, condition or limit his medical license.
The board ultimately decided to indefinitely suspend his medical license.
This isn’t the first time the medical board has taken action against Hussein.
In August 2016, the board ordered Hussein to have a female chaperone to be present any time he examined a female patient. That came after a patient accused Hussein of inappropriately touching her, making inappropriate comments about her appearance and giving her his personal cellphone number, the consent order said.
As a result of that order, the Virginia Board of Medicine forbid Hussein from examining female patients in the state until the North Carolina board lifted its restrictions. If he wanted to treat female patients, he had to petition the Virginia board and be granted approval first.
Now, Hussein has two civil lawsuits pending against him for similar allegations.
The suits, filed by two former employees, allege Hussein touched them, propositioned them and made inappropriate and sexual-in-nature comments to them, The News Herald previously reported.
Court records showed those civil suits still are pending. Visit https://bit.ly/3kbjlNR to read more about the lawsuits.
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.