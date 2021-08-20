Doctor’s license indefinitely suspended after assault conviction

A doctor who pleaded guilty earlier this year to assault, reduced from original charges of sexual battery, has had his medical license indefinitely suspended.

Diaa Hussein, who pleaded guilty March 26 to assault on a female, retired from practicing medicine June 15, according to a consent order filed Aug. 12 from the North Carolina Medical Board.

Hussein had originally been charged with three counts of sexual battery by an employee who alleged he touched her bottom and hip area, the area under her breasts, grabbed her bottom and put his hands in her pants’ pocket and asked if she was wearing underwear.

Those three charges were reduced to one count of assault on a female. Ted Bell, district attorney for McDowell and Rutherford counties, explained at the time of the plea that the charges were reduced because the allegations didn’t constitute the elements for sexual battery charges in North Carolina.

In the new consent order, Hussein admitted touching the employee without her consent, but continued to deny that he made that contact for sexual arousal, gratification or abuse. He did acknowledge that his behavior may have made the employee “feel uncomfortable and anxious.”