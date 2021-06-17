Dog attacked by pack of dogs ready for adoption after end of court case

A dog who was attacked by a pack of dogs is ready to be adopted after months of recovery.

Animal Control Officer Pete Aldridge was on-call the night of Dec. 22 when he received a call for a dog that had been attacked.

That dog, now named Angus, had some pretty extensive injuries. Aldridge said the woman who was watching the dog, and had him for about a month, told him that he had been attacked by a pack of dogs running loose in the neighborhood.

He advised her to take the dog to the vet, and she said she would. He said either he or another animal control officer would come by the next day to make sure the dog had been taken to the vet.

When an animal control officer came to the scene the next day, the dog was still tied up outside. Aldridge told the officer to seize the dog and get it some medical attention.

That began months of treatment for Angus from the doctors at Burke Animal Clinic. Things were touch and go for a while, with Angus having a broken foot and with some wounds that got infected and had to have drains put in them, according to a post from Burke County Animal Services.