In January 2016, Macy Bradshaw almost died from the amount of abuse she endured at the hands of her boyfriend.

It took a week for her to be released from the hospital after that incident. But it took more than seven years for her abuser to be sentenced to six months behind bars and years of probation.

This is her journey, from reporting the crimes against her to getting her day in court and beyond.

The first steps

When she walked into the Morganton Department of Public Safety’s headquarters to report the incident, it was her first time ever reporting anything to a police department. She didn’t really know what to expect.

“I was definitely embarrassed because no female wants to have to admit that they’ve been through that,” Bradshaw said. “As a strong, independent woman it’s so hard for me to admit that.”

But when she walked through the doors, she was met by then-Detective J. Beaver. He asked her to give a written statement – one that ended up being 10 pages long – and a female officer photographed her injuries.

“They believed everything I said, they didn’t look at me any type of way,” Bradshaw said. “They made me feel like I was in a safe place.”

When she left headquarters, she said Beaver already was on the phone trying to track down her now-convicted abuser for an interview.

“That made me feel at ease because I knew that they were already on it,” Bradshaw said. “The second that I was walking out, I knew that it was about to be handled.”

From there, Bradshaw headed to the hospital where the wait in the emergency room felt long while people stared at the bruises that covered her body and her abuser continued to message her.

“They took me back and I felt they were looking at me in pity,” Bradshaw said. “Do you know what I mean? I could just see it in their face, like, ‘wow, this girl.’ I knew that I had been through something because of the way that the nurses would come by and look at me.”

She thought she would be out of the hospital the same day, but instead, she spent nearly a week there because her kidneys and liver were starting to shut down from the trauma she had suffered.

But during her stay, Bradshaw said she was in awe at the number of women who came by to encourage her to keep moving forward.

“I’ve never felt more supported than I did in the hospital,” Bradshaw said. “Anybody that came into that room basically had a story of some kind of abuse and it really got to me because I didn’t realize how common this was to be honest with you.”

Court dates

When a prosecutor first called Bradshaw in 2016 to ask about her case, she said she was relieved to hear they wanted to take it.

David Learner was the district attorney at the time, and Bradshaw said she initially was concerned he wouldn’t be able to take the case because her abuser’s family had campaigned for him during the previous election.

But she said he told her he wanted to see the case prosecuted, and indicated his relationship with the suspect’s family wouldn’t be an issue.

She said communication hadn’t always been great between her and the DA’s office, but things changed when Scott Reilly was elected in 2018.

Bradshaw said communication from the office became nearly nonexistent until 2020 when she called the office and found out her case had been given to another county.

Reilly told The News Herald he asked the Conference of District Attorneys to assign a new prosecutor to the case because the suspect’s mother had campaigned for him and become a pretty close friend throughout his campaign. He said he felt like the case could’ve been handled fairly in-house, but didn’t want there to be any appearance of impropriety.

But for Bradshaw, being in and out of court for four years at this point, things were just in a slump. She felt like her case was getting lost in the judicial system.

“I feel like it just wasn’t enough,” Bradshaw said. “I know they’re busy and stuff and they have so much going on, but I just didn’t feel very important.”

When the case was reassigned, it landed on the desk of Buncombe County Assistant DA Katie Kurdys, and for the first time in a few years, Bradshaw said she felt seen again.

She said Kurdys told her she was going to put her foot down to make sure the case finally was adjudicated.

“I had lost hope when I didn’t hear from nobody for over a year,” Bradshaw said. “I felt so much relief once I talked to Katie, and I finally felt hope again. Like something was actually going to get done this time.”

Support

Bradshaw said she is thankful for the support she found all around her throughout her seven years of going back and forth to court.

Early on in the case, she met Jessica Peedin, the court advocate for Options Inc., Burke County’s domestic violence shelter, education and advocacy center.

Peedin immediately helped Bradshaw get a domestic violence protection order to keep her abuser from having contact with her while the case was pending, then connected her with the resources Options offers survivors of domestic violence.

One of those resources is free therapy, something Bradshaw said she attended once a week for several months after she was released from the hospital.

“I blamed myself for the longest time,” Bradshaw said. “I thought that it was something that I had done to bring it upon myself, like maybe I deserved it.”

But her therapist at Options, Amy Jones, helped her realize that wasn’t the case, and taught her how to compartmentalize intrusive thoughts and work through them.

“She told me once you make certain connections in your brain, like I thought that I loved him,” Bradshaw said. “Once you make those connections in your brain it’s really hard to like unconnect them and that is what we tried to work on the most. She tried to help me get through my triggers and things that would set me off and make me feel like crap like he did like when I was with him.”

Peedin had offered to have a peer support group come to court with Bradshaw for each of her appearances.

“That made me feel so much more confident in going into the courtroom at all,” Bradshaw said. “That was really nice to know that I would never be alone because that is so scary, walking into that courtroom, especially if you’ve never experienced that before.”

Options is there to help all domestic violence survivors, and can provide emergency shelter, free therapy for survivors and courtroom advocacy. The organization also offers a 24-hour crisis hotline.

On her last court date Feb. 17, Bradshaw said she was surprised to see a group of officers sitting in the court room with her for the proceedings. Among them was now-Lt. Beaver, Detective K. Goforth, Lt. J. Brown, Capt. Tim Corriveau and Capt. Keith Bowman.

“I never reached out to them and they never reached out to me, so somehow, someway they were still finding a way to keep up with my case,” Bradshaw said. “That meant a lot to me. It made me feel special. I mean, it made me feel like they genuinely cared about what happened with this case.”

She found constant support in her family who stuck with her from the beginning.

Her younger brother, Hunter, spoke in court Feb. 17 about the impact the case had on their family, and how he remembered like it was yesterday seeing his sister standing in the doorway of their home after the night of abuse.

“I didn’t realize how much it affected him honestly until he stood up in court that day and said all that because he is not really the type of guy to tell his emotions,” Bradshaw said. “He has been such a support for me, just telling me how strong I am through all this and just telling me how much he looks up to me.”

Her brother was part of the reason she stuck with the case for so long.

“I wanted to show him that no matter what happens to you, no matter who all is against you, you’ve just gotta keep going and just keep doing what is right,” Bradshaw said.

Her mom, Amy, always helped keep her motivated when she felt like giving up, Bradshaw said.

“She’s always been there to support me,” Bradshaw said. “She’s like the fire, she just keeps the fire going.”

Her dad, Boyd, attended almost every court date with her, she said.

“He would always remind me how strong I am and to keep it together and tell me to just be composed,” Bradshaw said. “He was the calm in the whole storm. Dad is what kept me together, honestly, when I would about lose it during these times.”

He died on Feb. 27, 2021, after battling lung cancer for about two years. Her case wouldn’t be resolved for another two years.

“It’s really a tragedy is how I see it because Dad wanted justice for me more than anything and him having to see me go through that,” Bradshaw said. “He literally stayed with me every night at the hospital. I just think that out of all my family members, my dad probably wanted to see me have justice.

"He just wanted to see me have mine and have my day and finally be free because he knew that I wouldn’t be free until this was resolved.”

After he died, Bradshaw almost gave up and considered dropping the charges against her abuser.

“I had to keep reminding myself who I was doing it for,” Bradshaw said. “It wasn’t just me or my dad, it was for future potential victims … it also in a way pushed me to keep going. Like he’s not here, now I have to do it for him too.”

Advocacy

Bradshaw now hopes her journey will serve as hope for other survivors who have found themselves either too afraid to come forward or stuck in the churn of the court system.

“I just want to help them, and if by sharing my story and everything that went into this whole seven years, if that will help just one person stick with it or help them get through it, that is all I could ever ask for,” Bradshaw said. “Because so many women out here give up after so long or they don’t even start to begin with. I just want to give others hope that you can come out on the other side and also that you’re never alone. Never.”

For those who worry they may be in the early stages of an abusive relationship, Bradshaw encouraged them to look for warning signs.

“I felt alone a lot in that relationship, but once I got out of it and had all of those women telling me about what they went through and things, I realized that it wasn’t just me that had went through something like this,” Bradshaw said.

She said she wants survivors to feel empowered.

“They’re not a victim,” Bradshaw said. “They didn’t ask for that to happen. They didn’t want that to happen, but it did and they survived it, and that is what makes them a survivor.”

Peedin said Bradshaw is a perfect example of how important it is for survivors to speak up about their experiences.

"Macy is a perfect example of how important it is that survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault never stop speaking their truth to power, regardless of their abuser's connections in their community," Peedin said. "Macy is extremely brave and I hope that her courage will empower other survivors to come forward and get help."

She hoped survivors would listen to their family and friends if they express concerns about early signs of abuse.

“You have to realize what is actually going on and, honestly, I want to say get out, but I know that it’s easier said than done because these men know how to mentally capture you before they start physically hurting you,” Bradshaw said. “And it is extremely hard to see the difference of is this love or are they actually just trying to hurt me? … The line kind of gets blurred. You have to realize that that is not what love is and that is not what you deserve.”

But even if they don’t catch the warning signs, she encouraged survivors not to hold it against themselves.

“Try not to be hard on yourself because it is so easy to get down on yourself and be like, ‘oh I let this happen to me’ and like ‘how could I let this happen to me?’ but you didn’t let anything happen to you,” Bradshaw said. “Your heart is too good. Your heart is too big and it was just taken advantage of.”