Draughn students back in class after threat prompts evacuation

VALDESE — Students at Draughn High School are back in class after a threat caused the school to be evacuated Friday morning.
Jeanene Burris, principal at Draughn High School, sent a message to parents around 9:30 a.m. letting them know the school was being evacuated.
The message said a person on campus had received a phone call about a possible threat to the school’s building.
Cheryl Shuffler, public information officer for Burke County Public Schools, said officials still were trying to determine the type of threat made against the school.
Law enforcement conducted a walk-through of the school while it was evacuated, but didn’t find anything, Shuffler said.
Students were allowed to return to their classrooms shortly around 10:15 a.m., Shuffler said.
More information will be published as it becomes available.
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.
Chrissy Murphy
Chrissy Murphy has been covering crime, breaking news and city government for The News Herald since May 2018.
