Drexel police chief retires after nearly a decade serving town

A career in law enforcement hadn’t crossed Craig Treadway’s mind until he was working his way through a fire science degree.

Already volunteering at Triple Community Fire Department, Treadway decided it might be for him after a conversation with a fellow firefighter and state trooper who suggested he pursue a job at the new jail opening in Burke County.

That conversation evolved into a 30-year career in law enforcement for Treadway, who hung up his hat as chief of Drexel Police Department earlier this month. He’d been working in that role since 2013, after working for Broughton Police Department and the Burke County Sheriff’s Office before that.

“I think what I’ll miss the most about it is just helping people,” Treadway said. “You see so much bad in it, when you actually get to help people and do something good for somebody it just gives you a good feeling, whether it’s recovering their stolen property or helping them find their pet that’s running loose.”

He’s spent the majority of his career in supervisor positions, whether as a sergeant at the sheriff’s office or interim chief and assistant chief of Broughton Police Department. He said he never saw himself as the department’s chief, but rather thought of everyone as a team.

“I just always try to be fair, not only with the public but also the people that I worked with,” Treadway said. “Even the time I spent in different supervision roles, I never asked anybody to do anything I wasn’t doing. I just don’t believe in that.”

In a written statement on his retirement, Treadway said he felt like while negative things about law enforcement have been more visible on social media and in the news, he thinks most of society still supports law enforcement.

“Small town police work still is hard to beat,” Treadway told The News Herald at his office. “You get to know your citizens more on a more personal level because you see them more often. They come in, pay their water bill, step in here, a lot of them do, step in here, sit down and speak with me. You don’t get that as much in big cities.”

He said he’ll miss the people he worked with the most.

“The citizens here, the other town employees, town manager, the town council, both present and past, I’ve always felt like everyone had my back and supported me,” Treadway said.

Fostering those relationships was a crucial part of his job, and he said he hopes his replacement will emphasize that, too.

“I truly hope that my replacement will continue in making forward progress with the police department,” Treadway wrote in a statement on his retirement. “He or she needs to understand the importance of having a good working relationship with not only the officers, but all the town employees, especially the town manager.”

He might be stepping back from his full-time position, but Treadway isn’t leaving altogether. He said residents still will see him from time to time working as a reserve officer.

“We don’t think of ourselves as a police department as much as we do just neighbors,” Treadway said. “I put that on the back of our police cars, ‘neighbors helping neighbors.’ That’s what you have to be in a small town. It’s not just about police work.”

He encouraged officers, whether they’re currently working or hope to join the field, to approach it with an open mind.

“Always give your best and be fair, do not take short cuts,” Treadway said in a written statement. “Leave things better than you found them.”

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.