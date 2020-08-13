You have permission to edit this article.
Drexel Police looking for person of interest after hit and run
Drexel Police looking for person of interest after hit and run

  • Updated
DREXEL — Police are looking for a person of interest after a hit-and-run Wednesday night.

A man was riding home on a lawnmower when he was hit by a vehicle on Oakland Avenue near Mimosa Avenue around 10 p.m., said Sgt. T. Butler with the Drexel Police Department.

The man didn’t suffer any injuries in the crash, but the driver of the vehicle left the scene, Butler said.

Police are looking for the woman pictured in surveillance photos as a person of interest. She is not a suspect.

Call Butler at 828-437-7424 or 828-430-1794 with any information on the incident.

