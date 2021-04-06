Drug house raids lead to 10 arrests

Collaboration from multiple agencies led to 10 arrests after search warrants were executed at two homes well-known by emergency responders for drug activity and overdoses.

Emergency personnel have responded to more than 25 calls on William Parks Lane in Morganton over the last four months, including for poisoning, sick and injured people, drug activity, and overdoses.

One call resulted in a person dying after an overdose Feb. 19, says a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. Heroin and fentanyl use was suspected.

Narcotics investigators launched a lengthy investigation into two homes on the street, and ended up executing a search warrant at the home of Milton J.D. Pendley Jr., 50, at 128 William Parks Lane on March 26, the release said.

Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were seized, and the following people were charged:

