Drug house raids lead to 10 arrests

Collaboration from multiple agencies led to 10 arrests after search warrants were executed at two homes well-known by emergency responders for drug activity and overdoses.
Emergency personnel have responded to more than 25 calls on William Parks Lane in Morganton over the last four months, including for poisoning, sick and injured people, drug activity, and overdoses.
One call resulted in a person dying after an overdose Feb. 19, says a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. Heroin and fentanyl use was suspected.
Narcotics investigators launched a lengthy investigation into two homes on the street, and ended up executing a search warrant at the home of Milton J.D. Pendley Jr., 50, at 128 William Parks Lane on March 26, the release said.
Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were seized, and the following people were charged:
- Pendley was charged with felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance and felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. His secured bond was set at $25,000.
- Raelyn Shea Brown, 20, of 5173 Ponderosa Road in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. Her secured bond was set at $5,000.
- Shawn Jeroskey Cash, 42, of 128 William Parks Lane in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. His secured bond was set at $3,000.
Further investigation led officers to believe that the distribution and sell of illegal substances also was occurring at 112 William Parks Lane. On March 31, the Sheriff's Officer and the Morganton Department of Public Safety served a search warrant there.
Investigators made contact with more than a dozen people at the home, and multiple controlled substances, including heroin and methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia were seized, the release said.
The following people were arrested on drug-related charges:
- Toni Lynn Riddle, 33, of 112 William Parks Lane, was charged with felony maintaining a dwelling/vehicle/place for a controlled substance. Her secured bond was set at $5,000.
- Tomario Edward Fleming, 30, of 112 William Parks Lane in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of heroin and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. His secured bond was set at $15,000.
- Zachary Gene Roberts, 25, of 5303 Burkemont Road in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. His secured bond was set at $4,500.
- Sabrina Suzanne Starnes, 48, of 130 Countryside Drive SE in Lenoir, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor failure to appear on a larceny charge. Her secured bond was set at $5,000.
- Davison Estevez, 30, of 161 B&D Ave. in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. His secured bond was set at $4,500.
North Carolina Probation and Parole officers also responded to the scene to help with arresting Vincent Martel Ervin, 33, of 162 Saint Mary’s Church Road in Morganton, and Katia Celaina Christian, 34, of 3529 Smith Road in Morganton. Both received a felony probation violation charge. Ervin was held on a $10,000 secured bond and Christian on a $5,000 secured bond, according to the release.
Burke County EMS also assisted with the case.