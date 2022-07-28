Drug trafficking charges lodged against 2 Morganton residents

A lengthy investigation culminated Wednesday in drug trafficking charges against two Morganton residents.

Dakota Allen Pearson, 31, of 119B Myrtle St., Morganton, and Haleigh Marie Ware, 31, of 2073 CC Drive, Morganton, were charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of a schedule II controlled substance, according to arrest reports from the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

Pearson also was charged with maintaining a dwelling, vehicle or place for a controlled substance, his arrest report said.

MDPS Lt. Josiah Brown said the charges came after a months-long investigation into drug activity at their residence on Myrtle Street.

He said neighbors had alerted authorities to suspicious activity at the location, and police have responded to several disturbances and an overdose at the residence in the last year.

Investigators executed a search warrant at the home early Wednesday morning, resulting in the seizure of about 140 grams of methamphetamine, Brown said. Twenty-eight grams of methamphetamine is the minimum for a meth trafficking charge in North Carolina, according to state law.

“Our narcotics guys are working to make the city a safer place every day,” Brown said.

Both Ware and Pearson have previous felony convictions, according to records from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Pearson has previous convictions of attempted trafficking of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a felon and obtaining a controlled substance by fraud. Ware has multiple convictions of possession of a schedule II controlled substance, records showed.

Pearson’s bond was set at $20,000 secured, and Ware’s bond was set at $10,000 secured, according to their arrest reports. They were both due to appear in court Thursday.

Brown encouraged anyone with information on drug activity inside Morganton city limits to call 828-437-1211 and ask to speak to a detective, or call Morganton/Burke Crimestoppers at 828-437-3333 to remain anonymous.