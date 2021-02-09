DWI stop leads to drug charges

A man received felony drug charges after he was stopped for driving while impaired early Thursday morning.

Robert Allen May, 30, was charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, driving while impaired, possession of an open container of alcohol in the passenger area, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to maintain lane control, according to a release from the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

The charges came after officers stopped a silver vehicle near Old N.C. 18 and Enola Road because of several moving violations and a registration plate violation, the release said.

May was driving the vehicle, and officers could smell marijuana inside it, the release said. They asked May to perform standardized field sobriety tests, and arrested him for driving while impaired after that investigation.

Officers searched the vehicle and found 50 grams of marijuana, 34 grams of marijuana wax, 15 grams of cocaine packaged in 18 baggies, a digital scale and measuring units with drug residue, the release said.

May, a felon, has a previous conviction from 2009 of possessing stolen goods, according to a records search on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website.