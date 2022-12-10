EMS employee suspended without pay after DWI charge

A Burke County EMS employee has been suspended without pay after he was charged with driving while impaired last weekend.

Jason Phillip McKinney, 33, of Morganton, was charged with driving while impaired after officers were dispatched to the Wendy’s on North Green Street for an unknown problem in the late evening hours Dec. 3, according to an arrest report from the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

When officers arrived on scene, employees who had called the Burke County Emergency Communications Center told them there were two people passed out in the drive thru, said MDPS Capt. Keith Bowman.

Officers approached the vehicle where they found McKinney behind the wheel, Bowman said.

After conducting field sobriety tests, McKinney consented to a breathalyzer, which registered as .15, Bowman said. That’s nearly twice the legal limit.

A spokesperson for Burke County EMS told The News Herald it was not able to comment on a personnel matter. Burke County Manager Bryan Steen also declined to comment on the matter.

Personnel records publicly available under state law show McKinney, an EMT Paramedic, has worked for the Burke County EMS since July 2012. He has been suspended without pay until the charge is adjudicated.

McKinney declined to comment on the matter. He has no previous convictions, and was granted a custody release after his arrest. His next court date is set for Feb. 20.