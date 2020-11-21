Enforcement to ramp up for holiday

The holiday season has officially arrived, and with it, holiday travel.
Troopers across the state will be picking up enforcement throughout the Thanksgiving holiday in an effort to keep drivers safe this holiday.
“All the districts across the state have had their schedules adjusted to allow maximum coverage, or to allow the maximum number of highway patrol members to be patrolling the state’s roadways,” said 1st Sgt. C.M. Tedder with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
Tedder said troopers will focus their efforts on roads that commonly are used for holiday travel, like Interstate 40. Enforcement will focus on speeding, aggressive driving, unrestrained drivers and impaired driving.
Support Local Journalism
“The number one and two contributing factors of collisions primarily on our interstates, is speeding and following too closely,” Tedder said. “Our focus is that everyone enjoys a safe holiday, and to be able to do that, you have to arrive at your destination safely. Speeding increases your chance of wreck, as well as increases the severity of injuries if you are involved in a wreck.”
It won’t just be the North Carolina State Highway Patrol cracking down on traffic enforcement.
The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration kicked off its annual “Click It or Ticket” campaign across the country Nov. 9 ,with ads running from Nov. 9-29 and enforcement mobilization running Nov. 16-29, according to a release from the agency.
The release said that nearly half the people killed in passenger vehicle accidents in 2018 were unrestrained.
“We would simply ask for people to abide by the posted speed limit, wear their seat belts and wait until they get to their destination if they choose to enjoy an adult beverage,” Tedder said.
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.