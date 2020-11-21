Enforcement to ramp up for holiday

The holiday season has officially arrived, and with it, holiday travel.

Troopers across the state will be picking up enforcement throughout the Thanksgiving holiday in an effort to keep drivers safe this holiday.

“All the districts across the state have had their schedules adjusted to allow maximum coverage, or to allow the maximum number of highway patrol members to be patrolling the state’s roadways,” said 1st Sgt. C.M. Tedder with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Tedder said troopers will focus their efforts on roads that commonly are used for holiday travel, like Interstate 40. Enforcement will focus on speeding, aggressive driving, unrestrained drivers and impaired driving.

“The number one and two contributing factors of collisions primarily on our interstates, is speeding and following too closely,” Tedder said. “Our focus is that everyone enjoys a safe holiday, and to be able to do that, you have to arrive at your destination safely. Speeding increases your chance of wreck, as well as increases the severity of injuries if you are involved in a wreck.”

It won’t just be the North Carolina State Highway Patrol cracking down on traffic enforcement.