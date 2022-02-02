Ex-Morganton cop 1 of 2 Avery deputies indicted after SBI investigation

“She had a goal of being a U.S. marshal since she was a little kid,” her dad said. “She doesn’t want to do that no more. They took that dream away from her.”

The family felt betrayed, he said.

“We entrusted them with my daughter’s life,” the man said. “I support law enforcement 100%, I was supporting her to be law enforcement, and they did this. Just very betrayed, I guess. It’s hard to put it into words.”

Marshall swore an oath in Avery County less than a year after he was fired from the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

He had been hired by Department of Public Safety on Sept. 6, 2016, but he was fired March 7, 2019, according to records The News Herald originally obtained in August. A specific reason for his termination was not listed in his final written notice.

Records filed at the Avery County Courthouse showed that Marshall swore to his oath as a deputy in Avery County on Feb. 3, 2020, and Sanchez swore to his oath there on Dec. 3, 2018. Both oaths were terminated July 28, according to an official with the Avery County Clerk of Court’s office.