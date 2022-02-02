Ex-Morganton cop 1 of 2 Avery deputies indicted after SBI investigation

NEWLAND — A man who was fired about three years ago from the Morganton Department of Public Safety is one of two deputies who were indicted on charges in Avery County that they encouraged a teenage girl to tase herself.
Joshua Marshall, 38, of Morganton, and Luis Alberto Sanchez, 27, of Vilas, were indicted Jan. 24 by an Avery County grand jury on misdemeanor charges of contributing to the abuse of a juvenile and willfully failing to discharge their duties, according to copies of the indictments The News Herald obtained.
Indictments filed at the Avery County Courthouse say on June 26, Marshall and Sanchez encouraged a 17-year-old girl to use a Taser that belonged to the sheriff’s office on herself. Anjanette Grube, public information director for the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, said the teenager was a participant in the sheriff’s office’s Explorer program.
The Avery County Sheriff’s Office requested the SBI investigate the case on July 23, Grube said. On Jan. 24, investigators took their findings before an Avery County grand jury, which ended up indicting Marshall and Sanchez.
The father of the victim told The News Herald the family had to insist that the SBI take the lead on the investigation.
“She had a goal of being a U.S. marshal since she was a little kid,” her dad said. “She doesn’t want to do that no more. They took that dream away from her.”
The family felt betrayed, he said.
“We entrusted them with my daughter’s life,” the man said. “I support law enforcement 100%, I was supporting her to be law enforcement, and they did this. Just very betrayed, I guess. It’s hard to put it into words.”
Marshall swore an oath in Avery County less than a year after he was fired from the Morganton Department of Public Safety.
He had been hired by Department of Public Safety on Sept. 6, 2016, but he was fired March 7, 2019, according to records The News Herald originally obtained in August. A specific reason for his termination was not listed in his final written notice.
Records filed at the Avery County Courthouse showed that Marshall swore to his oath as a deputy in Avery County on Feb. 3, 2020, and Sanchez swore to his oath there on Dec. 3, 2018. Both oaths were terminated July 28, according to an official with the Avery County Clerk of Court’s office.
Avery County Sheriff Danny Phillips, who became sheriff this week after former Sheriff Kevin Frye resigned to take a position as director of criminal justice programs for the North Carolina Sheriff’s Association, said there wasn’t much he could say about what happened, but he was sure of one thing.
“That kind of stuff won’t be tolerated here,” Phillips said. “No shape, form or fashion.”
The News Herald has requested additional records, and more information will be published as it becomes available.
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.