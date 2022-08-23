Ex-prison employee from Morganton faces 5 child sex charges in Catawba County

NEWTON — A Morganton man who resigned from his post as a correctional officer last week now is facing five child sex charges in Catawba County.

Calvin Clifford Acuff III, 36, of 4113 Pollard Ave., Morganton, was charged Tuesday, Aug. 23, with first-degree exploitation of a minor, dissemination of obscene material to a minor younger than 13 and possessing obscenity with intent to disseminate, said Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Aaron Turk.

He had been arrested on Aug. 16 in Catawba County on charges of soliciting a child by computer and indecent liberties with a child, according to a warrant for his arrest and information from Turk.

The warrant from last week said the charges stemmed from an incident where Acuff solicited a minor by cellphone to commit an unlawful sex act. The victim was 12 years old, according to the warrant. That warrant said he did take and attempted to take indecent liberties with the child.

The News Herald didn’t have a copy of the warrant for the newest charges, but Turk said the victim in the case is the same as the victim from last week’s warrant. He said deputies swore to the new charges Tuesday, Aug. 23.

North Carolina General Statute outlines first-degree exploitation of a minor as an offense where a person:

Gets a minor to engage in or assist others to engage in sexual activity for a live performance or for the purpose of producing material that will contain a visual representation of the activity;

Permits a minor in their custody or control to engage in a live performance of sexual activity or to produce a visual representation of the sexual activity;

Transports or finances a minor across the state for a live performance of sexual activity or to produce a visual representation of the sexual activity; or

Records, photographs, films, develops or duplicates for sale or gain material that contains a visual representation depicting a minor engaged in sexual activity.

It’s not clear which prong of that general statute Acuff is accused of violating.

Acuff, who had been a correctional officer for the North Carolina Department of Public Safety since July 2019, resigned from his position Thursday, according to information from NCDPS spokesman John Bull.

Information from Bull showed Acuff had been assigned to work in Burke County until May, when he was assigned to McDowell County.

Turk confirmed the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force has been involved in the investigation.

Acuff was booked into the Burke County Jail on Tuesday, Aug. 23, under a total $125,000 secured bond for his new charges.

Hickory Daily Record Reporter Sarah Johnson contributed to this article.