EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Murder suspect says 'I deserve the death penalty if I did something like that'

The only thing he said he remembered was being released from the jail Tuesday.

“I remember getting out of here in the rain, and I remember seeing a friend of mine,” Setzer said. “He gave me something that’ll make me feel better. That’s all I remember.”

He said he didn’t remember what he took, but said it wasn’t something he injected.

He said he didn’t really know the people in the area, but said investigators told him the victim’s name was Pamela. He continued to say he didn’t remember killing anyone, stealing any cars or guns. If he did kill someone, though, he said he was ready to take the heftiest punishment in North Carolina for the crime.

“If I did murder someone, I’m extremely sorry, I would never do that to y’all, to her,” Setzer said. “I’m really, really sorry. I deserve the death penalty if I did something like that. I’ll plea to it right now and take it today, if I did that to someone’s family. I would take the death penalty today, I’ll sign for it today and take it tomorrow if they’ll let me do it if I did that to her.”

Criminal history