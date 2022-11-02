Family asks for public’s help finding man missing since September

HILDEBRAN — Family members are pleading with the public for help finding a man who was last seen in September.

Jason James Lee Sheffield, 31, was last seen by family members on Sept. 16, but made a court appearance on Sept. 19, his aunt, Ronda Lowman, told The News Herald on Wednesday.

Sheffield is described as a 5-foot, 8-inch white male with brown hair and blue eyes who weighs about 160 pounds, according to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

BCSO detectives have searched Sheffield’s last known address, the surrounding area and have interviewed people known to associate with him, the release said. Detectives did find a family member who gave Sheffield a ride home on Sept. 19, but the person had not seen or heard from him since, the release said.

He often wore baggy pants or shorts, with a silver chain necklace around his neck and a hat with a Confederate flag on it.

Sheffield has struggled with addiction, Lawson said, but it’s not normal for him to stay away from his family for this long. Lowman said he’d typically be at her house three or four times a week to have supper.

Sheffield’s brother, David Sheffield Jr., said he checked on Jason’s home down the street and it didn’t look like he had been home in a while. He said it didn’t look like there were any signs of disturbance or burglary in the home.

“I went over there to check his house, the door’s standing wide open,” David said. “I go in there and I’m walking through spider webs and everything, I know he’s not been there.”

Lowman said the family has passed out nearly 1,500 flyers, hanging them in stores around Burke, Caldwell, Catawba and McDowell counties.

Unless he could hitch a ride with someone, Jason was known to walk everywhere – whether it was to Morganton, Hudson or Hickory, Lowman said.

“It’s just not like him not to show up anywhere, or not call, or something,” David said.

Jason’s family said they understand this case might not end happily.

“Just tell us where he’s at so we can bring him home,” Lowman said. “It’s the reality of what drugs do to people nowadays. This is the new reality of life, and this could happen to anybody’s family.”

The family feels like somebody, somewhere knows something.

“I just don’t understand people,” Lowman said. “It’s sad that we’re having to sit here and just wonder. You never have no closure, none, until you know something.”

Lowman said she wished there were more resources available for those struggling with addiction in the eastern end of the county.

“We need counselors down here,” Lowman said.

She said she knew people would discount Jason’s story because of his addiction problems. She recalled an incident at a nearby store where a man essentially told her no one would care that Jason was missing.

“I went up to him and I said, ‘Let me tell you something,’” Lowman said. “‘This could be you laying on the side of the road dead, this could be you missing. At least he’s got family out here that loves him, that wants to find him … I don’t care about nothing else. I just want to feed that youngin’.’”

Lowman said the family realizes Jason could have overdosed.

“If we could just get a lead,” Lowman said.

Anyone with information on Jason Sheffield’s whereabouts is asked to call the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 828-438-5500. Lowman can be reached at 828-244-8333, and David Sheffield Jr. can be reached at 828-443-7367.