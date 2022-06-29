Family, friends mourn 2 killed in shooting

NEWLAND — A community is mourning the loss of a man they say is a hero and a woman who was loved by all who knew her after a shooting claimed their lives Monday afternoon.

The domestic-related shooting on Rhododendron Run in Newland claimed the lives of three people, including 56-year-old Polly Ann Keller, 32-year-old Jeremy Dean Clark and 33-year-old Anthony Simon Franklin, according to information previously released by the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Information released by authorities left some blanks in how the tragedy unfolded, but court documents filed at the Avery County Courthouse indicated one of Keller’s daughters had sought an emergency protective order against Franklin in April, but withdrew it the same day.

A Facebook post from The Ridge Christian Church in Elk Park, where Keller attended services, called Clark a hero.

“Please join us in covering (Keller’s) daughters and family in prayer,” the Facebook post from The Ridge Christian Church said about Keller. “The family would like to recognize, Jeremy Clark, for his heroism. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved in this tragedy.”

The News Herald spoke to Wanda Ledbetter, Clark’s mother, who said it was her understanding Franklin had shot Keller, then her son shot Franklin. Clark was dating Keller’s daughter, who had filed and withdrawn the protective order against Franklin, Ledbetter said.

She said Clark loved his girlfriend and her daughter, “with all his heart.”

“He was a very loving person,” Ledbetter said. “He would do anything for anybody.”

Teriann Stapleton, who had been friends with Keller for about 17 years, said Keller was one of a kind. Stapleton, a cosmetologist, said she and Keller were introduced by one of Keller’s daughters when she was looking to get her hair done.

“She was fierce and fiery, but gentle all at the same time,” Stapleton. “She loved her family and her late husband, who just passed away in December, barely six months ago, more than anyone could love anything.”

Keller had a landscaping business, and Stapleton said she could make anything “absolutely gleam with beauty.”

“She always had a smile and a way of looking at the bright side anytime you came to her for advice,” Stapleton said. “Her strength throughout her life, as long as I had known her, has been a beautiful thing to witness, and I’m so glad that she was able to be a part of my journey in my life.”

Funeral arrangements have not been announced. A GoFund Me has been started to help cover funeral arrangements for Clark. Visit www.gofundme.com/f/jeremy-gerb-clarks-family for more information.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

