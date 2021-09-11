Felon charged with assaulting officer

When he shoved Lail, Connelly immediately punched him on the left side of his face two times with a closed fist, Lail said in the report.

Lail responded by throwing a punch of his own, with his fist landing on the left side of Connelly’s face, the report said.

Lail threw a second punch, but it did not make contact with Connelly because the first punch had sent him to the ground on his back, according to the report.

The officer dove onto Connelly to gain control over him while he was on the ground and the hospital security guard helped him by holding Connelly’s left arm, the report said.

Connelly was told four times to turn around so Lail could put him in handcuffs, but instead he resisted by tensing up his right arm and shoulder to keep him from doing so, the report said. Lail punched Connelly two times in the ribs to attempt to gain pain compliance, and eventually he and the hospital security guard were able to roll Connelly onto his stomach and get him in handcuffs.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hospital and EMS personnel helped Lail keep control of Connelly’s body while he waited on backup to arrive, and hospital staff looked for a mask to put on Connelly’s face because of COVID-19 concerns.