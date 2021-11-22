Felon gets assault, weapon charges after holding woman against her will

A man with previous felony convictions received several charges after he reportedly held a woman against her will Friday.

Derek Wayne Simmons, 30, of Marion, was charged with felony possession of a firearm by a felon along with misdemeanor assault on a female and stalking, according to a release from the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

The charges came after officers responded Friday night to a domestic disturbance at 224 Falls St. in Morganton, the release said.

Someone had called 911 and reported a man had a gun and was holding a woman against her will, the release said. When officers arrived on scene, they found the woman had been physically assaulted but the suspect had left the scene.

Officers interviewed the victim and learned that Simmons had been on the scene and left the gun behind, according to the release.

Police seized the gun and the woman was treated for her injuries at a local medical facility, the release said.

A warrant for Simmons’ arrest was obtained. When officers went to the apartment complex for a follow up, they found that the apartment had been forced open and Simmons was inside.