Felony charge added to man’s collection after serious crash

Not much emotion could be seen or heard from Justyn Dean Sparks through the television at the Burke County Courthouse on Friday.

Sparks, 27, made his first court appearance by video call in Burke County District Court on charges stemming from a Tuesday night crash on U.S. 64 near Hopewell Road.

Troopers previously told The News Herald the crash occurred when Sparks, driving a pickup truck, crossed the center line and hit a passenger car head-on. First responders spent 20 minutes working to extricate the driver of the car, who was transported to Mission Hospital with life-threatening injuries. She was stable Wednesday afternoon.

Sparks was booked into jail the night of the crash under charges for driving while impaired, unsafe passing on a yellow line, driving left of center and driving while license revoked, court records showed. But Wednesday, prosecutors advised troopers to seek a warrant for a more serious charge against Sparks — aggravated felony serious injury by vehicle.

The aggravated element of the charge stems from Sparks’ conviction of DWI from an incident earlier this year, said Assistant District Attorney Mitch Walker.

The conviction came after a May 9, 2021, traffic stop where Morganton Department of Public Safety officers said they clocked Sparks driving 70 mph in a 45 mph zone, according to court records and an arrest report from MDPS. He was convicted of driving while impaired and sentenced to 12 months of probation and to get a substance abuse assessment.

Walker said the felony was the highest charge that could be brought against Sparks in this crash. He asked the judge to order Sparks to wear an alcohol sensor if he makes bond, and the judge granted that request.

That means if Sparks consumes alcohol while he’s on bond, his bond will be revoked, Walker said.

While Sparks remains at the Burke County Jail under a total $30,000 secured bond, the driver of the other car, Karla Hoffman, remains in the intensive care unit at Mission Hospital.

Her fiancé, Leonard Maxwell, said her recovery will be a long one, and that she’s still sedated with multiple broken bones and surgeries lined up.

“It was senseless,” Maxwell said. “Why are you out here driving like that? And … it ain’t been 14 months and you just got caught drinking and driving. That could’ve been somebody in the car with their child.”

He said he was angry when he first heard the details of the crash.

“I was on the phone with her right before that crash,” Maxwell said. “I heard it. I heard it.”

The crash could’ve been prevented, Maxwell said, and he said he hoped it would be a wakeup call for Sparks.

“I don’t wish no ill-will against nobody,” Maxwell said. “Maybe it’s a wakeup call from God for everybody. We all make mistakes, this one right here just hit close to my home.”

He’s been visiting Hoffman in the hospital, sitting by her side when he has the chance. Just the other day, Hoffman opened her eyes for the first time while he was in the room with her.

“She opened her eyes and she grabbed my hand,” Maxwell said. “I just rubbed her hand and told her I was there. I said ‘your brother-in-law is out there in the car,’ and she smiled. I actually got just a little bit of a smile. That just kind of made my day right there.”

Sparks is due back in court Friday for his probable cause hearing.