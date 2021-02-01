Fire claims Morganton home

Smoke was visible from a “good distance” when a fire tore through a home north of Morganton early Saturday morning.

Firefighters were dispatched around 8 a.m. to 112 Woodcliff Drive for a reported structure fire, says a release from the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

While officers and firefighters were approaching the scene, they could see smoke from a good distance away, the release said. When they arrived, they found the single-story home to be fully involved, with fire extending down a wood fence around the backyard.

The fire already had vented through the roof and gable ends of the home, so units made a quick attack to knock the fire down from the outside, the release said. Firefighters then moved inside to attack where the fire most likely started.

Tools were used to remove parts of the ceiling to attack the fire in the attic. The fire was brought under control in about 30 minutes, the release said.

The two occupants of the home were able to escape before they called 911. They were treated for minor burns and smoke inhalation at the scene by Burke County EMS, the release said.

They were displaced by the fire, and the American Red Cross was called to help them, the release said.