Focus group for next public safety chief set for Tuesday

Residents will get the chance Tuesday to let the city of Morganton know what they would like to see in the next chief of the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

A focus group is set for 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Morganton City Hall on Tuesday, with residents, community organizations and other stakeholders invited to share the knowledge, skills and abilities they think the next department’s chief should have.

The city is working with the Management and Personnel Services group during the hiring process, and the group’s president, Becky Veazey, will facilitate the session. It will be formatted as a moderated open forum, according to a press release from the city.

“We will go through a process that involves our community, our staff, our department,” said Morganton City Manager Sally Sandy. “We want to know what our community wants and needs. We want the help of an outside agency.”

She said this process also will give younger officers a chance to dip their toes in the water and find out what all it takes to become the chief.

“It also welcomes younger officers, in our department especially, who aspire to be a chief to take part in the process for the experience, and to think about their career futures,” Sandy said. “At the end of the process, they get feedback from the folks in the community, from the professionals who we’re using, on things they can concentrate on for the next years in order to advance their careers.”

The job description posted on the city’s website says it is looking for a seasoned, insightful leader with excellent emotional intelligence, strong communication, interpersonal and community relations skills. The person must also be a proficient administrator and manager who can handle long-range and strategic planning, problem-solving, decision making, staffing, mentoring, training, succession planning, budgeting, technology and other resource management.

“We are looking for a highly skilled individual,” Sandy said. “We’re looking for someone who wants to be a leader, for someone who wants to be part of our community, that is very important, and that’s why we want the community involvement in the process.”

“Candidates for the position will not be in attendance, as we are not to that stage yet,” said Morganton Human Resources Director Rus Scherer. “We would like to get the community’s perspective and input on important traits they think the next Public Safety Director should possess based on our unique City. This session is for the public to share their thoughts on the qualities we should consider as we go through the selection process.”

Anyone with questions can call the city of Morganton’s human resources office at 828-438-5253.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

