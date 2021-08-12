Foot away from freedom: Prison escapee nabbed after ankle gives him away

A prison escapee's footloose attitude landed him back in jail Thursday afternoon.
John Curtis Anderson escaped from Foothills Correctional Institution around 10:15 a.m. Thursday morning, according to a release from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.
He was found around 5 p.m. Thursday behind R&R Iron Works' retail store on Burkemont Avenue, said Morganton Department of Public Safety Capt. Jason Whisnant.
Someone called police about a suspicious person who matched Anderson’s description and saw him run behind the Subway restaurant, Whisnant said.
MDPS Officer C. Lail responded to the scene and started hearing leaves and brush break. After about five minutes, Lail saw an ankle sticking out and held Anderson at gunpoint until other officers arrived at the scene, Whisnant said.
Anderson was taken into custody without incident.
He had escaped the prison by climbing a fence at the minimum custody portion of the prison, the NCDPS release said.
Anderson, originally from Cleveland County, was serving a 2-year, 10-month sentence for identity theft and fraud. He has previous convictions of possession with intent to sell a Schedule II controlled substance, according to records on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website.
The NCDPS website didn’t note any other in-custody infractions on Anderson’s listing.
Anderson was admitted to prison on July 9, 2019 and was set to be released on Jan. 16, 2022. He could face anywhere from four months to about two years in prison if convicted of escaping prison, according to North Carolina General Statute.
More information will be published as it becomes available.
