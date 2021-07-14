Former ADA moves to private practice, husband to take her place in Burke DA’s office

Burke County lost one of its assistant district attorneys at the beginning of this month, but courthouse frequenters shouldn’t have much trouble remembering her replacement’s name.
Michelle Lippert, who had been with the district attorney’s office in Burke County since January 2015 and was a senior prosecutor here, left the office at the beginning of July to partner with longtime attorney Richard Beyer.
Taking her place in the Burke County District Attorney’s Office will be her husband, Scott Lippert, said District Attorney Scott Reilly.
He came to work at the DA’s office at the same time Michelle did, Reilly said, and most recently has been working as a senior prosecutor in Catawba County.
“Several months ago Michelle told me she was thinking about going into private practice and gave me a long notice so that we could get prepared for her departure,” Reilly said. “It did seem that Scott would be the best person to take over for her. My only reservation was I hated losing him in Catawba County, so I have all the confidence in the world that he’s going to do an excellent job in Burke County.”
Reilly said his office will be taking precautions to prevent any conflict of interest with Scott Lippert prosecuting cases across the street from his wife’s office.
“Both of them are the two most ethical professionals that I know,” he said. “I’m sure that we will not have any problems whatsoever. Any case that Michelle has or represents the defendant, Scott will have no contact with whatsoever.”
Michelle Lippert told The News Herald that she and her husband would be vigilant in making sure their work lives didn’t intertwine at home.
“We don’t talk about work at home,” she said. “We have a 3-year-old and a 1-year-old, our lives are busy enough. Work stays at the office. If I have to stay late, I stay at the office. If he has to stay late, he stays. He won’t prosecute any cases that I represent somebody on, and I won’t represent somebody where he has indicted the case. We’re taking as many measures as we can.”
She said she’s informing all of her clients of her husband’s employment and that they all are made aware that there won’t be any conversation between the couple about their cases.
Reilly said she’ll be missed at the Burke County DA’s office.
“I wish Michelle all the luck in the world,” he said. “I think she’s an excellent attorney. I’m sure she’ll be very successful. We’re very sorry to see her go because I thought she was an excellent prosecutor.”
In her new role, Michelle Lippert said she’ll be representing cases across the spectrum, anywhere from defending clients in criminal cases to family, real estate and civil law.
“I truly loved being a prosecutor, but it was the right time and the right decision for my family to partner with one of the most respected attorneys in this community, Dick Beyer,” she said. “I was able to prosecute all sorts of cases as a DA on behalf of the victims of crimes. Anything from rape and murder all the way down to the district court cases, but it was time for a career change.”
She said she always knew she wanted to be an attorney.
“Criminal law was always intriguing to me,” she said. “I always knew that I wanted to start my career in a DA’s office prosecuting cases on behalf of the victims of crimes, getting the trial experience needed to truly make an impact in the community. Having worked at the DA’s office for numerous years now, it was time to do something different. “
