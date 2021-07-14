Former ADA moves to private practice, husband to take her place in Burke DA’s office

“Both of them are the two most ethical professionals that I know,” he said. “I’m sure that we will not have any problems whatsoever. Any case that Michelle has or represents the defendant, Scott will have no contact with whatsoever.”

Michelle Lippert told The News Herald that she and her husband would be vigilant in making sure their work lives didn’t intertwine at home.

“We don’t talk about work at home,” she said. “We have a 3-year-old and a 1-year-old, our lives are busy enough. Work stays at the office. If I have to stay late, I stay at the office. If he has to stay late, he stays. He won’t prosecute any cases that I represent somebody on, and I won’t represent somebody where he has indicted the case. We’re taking as many measures as we can.”

She said she’s informing all of her clients of her husband’s employment and that they all are made aware that there won’t be any conversation between the couple about their cases.

Reilly said she’ll be missed at the Burke County DA’s office.

“I wish Michelle all the luck in the world,” he said. “I think she’s an excellent attorney. I’m sure she’ll be very successful. We’re very sorry to see her go because I thought she was an excellent prosecutor.”