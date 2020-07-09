Former DSS interim director charged with theft from employer

A woman who led the county’s Department of Social Services between directors is facing three felony charges, including larceny by employee.

Kathy Lynn Craig, 52, of 411 Second Ave. Place NE in Conover, was charged with felony larceny by employee, felony possession of stolen goods and felony financial card theft, according to an arrest warrant filed at the Burke County Courthouse.

According to the warrant, Craig used, without the department’s permission, seven gift cards and financial transaction cards for restaurants. The offenses took place from May 19 through June 19.

Maj. Ryan Lander with the Morganton Department of Public Safety said DSS buys the gift cards to give to families who find themselves in emergency situations.

Craig, who the county said resigned June 2, apparently took a collection of gift cards with her when she resigned and returned all but seven of them, Lander said. The seven missing gift cards added up to about $175.

Craig had been employed by the county for nearly 13 years before she resigned, according to employment records from the county. At the time of her resignation, she was a social work program administrator 1 making $56,218 per year.