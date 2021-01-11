Former high school receptionist pleads guilty to felony sex offenses

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The sentences are to run consecutively, so Greene will spend 60 months on probation if she does not violate the terms of her probation.

Per the terms of her probation, Greene cannot have contact with the victim or their family, and she is required to give a DNA sample.

She does not have to register as a sex offender, as the charges she pleaded guilty to are not eligible for the sex offender registry, according to information from the N.C. Sheriff’s Association and District Attorney Scott Reilly.

“She pled guilty to exactly what she did,” Reilly said.

She is not prohibited from going on school property as one of the terms of her plea deal. Reilly said, had she been convicted of an offense that qualifies for the sex offender registry, there would have been restrictions on that.

But when a person is put on probation, Reilly said, they go through a risk assessment and probation officers may put more restrictions on them that they think could cause the person to reoffend. Such restrictions could include things like prohibiting a person from school property, Reilly said.