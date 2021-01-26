Former pro basketball player faces drug trafficking charge in Morganton

A former professional basketball player who played in Australia and Egypt is facing a drug trafficking charge after a traffic stop early Sunday morning in Morganton.

Roddric Kenyall Ross, 24, of Ellenboro, North Carolina, was charged with resist, delay or obstruct a public officer, driving while impaired, speeding, and felony trafficking opium or heroin, according to arrest warrants filed at the Burke County Clerk of Court’s office.

The warrants said Ross had been pulled over for speeding 50 mph in a 35 mph zone on Burkemont Avenue.

When an officer investigated the scent of marijuana in the car, the warrant said Ross ran.

Officers ended up finding 1,217 dosage units of oxycodone. That’s about 129 grams of the drug, according to the warrant.

Officers also seized a substantial amount of cash, said MDPS Capt. Keith Bowman.

Ross played basketball at East Rutherford High School in Forest City, according to MaxPreps. He went on to play at Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte until he graduated from the school in 2019, according to his player profile on www.australiabasket.com.