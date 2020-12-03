Foster parent faces child sex charge

A woman who was a foster parent has been charged with committing a sex act against a child in her care.

Mary Caroline Brown, 26, of 3036 Perkins Ave., Morganton, was charged with felony sex act by a substitute parent, according to a news release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

The charges came after the Child Protective Services office of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported allegations of sexual abuse of a foster child to the Sheriff's Office’s Criminal Investigations Division, according to the release.

A warrant was issued Tuesday for Brown’s arrest after the investigation. She was taken into custody that day without incident.

Brown did not appear to have any previous convictions, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety website. She also didn’t have other pending court dates, according to the N.C. Judicial Branch website.

She was issued a $100,000 secured bond and booked at the Burke County Jail, the release said. Brown, who had her first court appearance Thursday, did not appear to still be in custody Thursday afternoon, according to the Burke County Police to Citizen website.