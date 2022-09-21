Georgia woman shot by trooper in Burke County to be charged with attempted murder, kidnapping

HILDEBRAN — A woman shot by a state trooper Tuesday morning will be served with warrants for attempted murder and kidnapping once she’s released from the hospital.

Keisha Michelle Brown, 45, of Villa Rica, Georgia, will be served warrants for first-degree attempted murder and first-degree kidnapping upon her release, according to a press release from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

It was a tumultuous Tuesday morning for drivers along Interstate 40 from McDowell to Burke counties who ended up in the middle of a game of bumper cars, according to information from the Highway Patrol.

Emergency dispatchers started receiving 911 calls about a vehicle involved in multiple hit-and-run collisions between the two counties on Interstate 40 eastbound around 6:45 a.m., the Highway Patrol said.

At some point, the car involved in the collisions – a small red convertible, sources confirmed – came to a rest in the road on the interstate near mile marker 114.

The News Herald talked to a man who stopped with the vehicle, thinking the driver was having car trouble. The man did not want to be identified in the story.

He said he told the driver of the car, who has since been identified as Brown, he would help her push the car to the side of the road if she would put it in neutral.

Instead, the woman told him she needed to get to a medical center in Georgia, the man told reporters.

He told her they needed to get the car out of the road, and thought she agreed when she went to the driver’s side of the car, he said.

But when she reached into the car, she didn’t put the car into neutral – she came back with a handgun, according to the man.

Holding the man at gunpoint, she demanded he drive her to the Georgia medical center, the man said.

He got into the driver’s seat of his pickup truck and the woman climbed into the bed of the truck, holding him at gunpoint through the back glass of his pickup truck, the man said.

The man’s Bluetooth earpiece still was connected to his cellphone, so without letting the woman see him dial, he called 911 and spoke to dispatchers on the phone while troopers worked to catch up to the vehicle.

Dispatchers gave him directions on what to do, and he eventually pulled over when a state trooper neared his pickup truck.

That’s when NCSHP Sgt. A.K. Johnson pulled up behind the vehicle. When he approached the vehicle, Brown fired at him, leading Johnson to fire back.

Brown was hit by Johnson’s shots, and was transported to a medical center. She was stable Tuesday afternoon, information from the Highway Patrol said.

Johnson and the man who was kidnapped were not injured in the shooting.

Johnson, a 19-year veteran of the Highway Patrol, was placed on administrative duty during the investigation, which is agency protocol during investigations of member-involved shootings. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is overseeing the investigation of the member-involved shooting, while the Highway Patrol handled the investigation into Brown’s actions.

Additional charges against Brown are possible, said 1st Sgt. Chris Knox with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The man who was kidnapped told reporters he thought he would still stop to help others in need, despite Tuesday’s events.

More information will be published as it becomes available.