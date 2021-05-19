 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Guns, drugs and cash seized after warrant served
0 comments
breaking top story

Guns, drugs and cash seized after warrant served

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A man landed drug trafficking charges Wednesday when investigators served a search warrant at his home.

travis montray roseboro.png

Roseboro

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Travis Montray Roseboro, 37, of 118 B Walker St., Morganton, was charged with trafficking cocaine, according to a press release from Morganton Department of Public Safety. He also was charged with weapon possession by a felon, Capt. Jason Whisnant, of MDPS, said.

When investigators searched Roseboro’s home, they found 90 grams of cocaine, 21 grams of pills, four guns and an undisclosed amount of cash, according to the release.

Roseboro has a previous felony conviction of common law robbery from 2010, according to a records check on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website.

Roseboro was held under a $40,000 secured bond with a court date set for Thursday, the release said.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Where are all the Uber and Lyft drivers?

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert