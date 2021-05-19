Guns, drugs and cash seized after warrant served

A man landed drug trafficking charges Wednesday when investigators served a search warrant at his home.

Travis Montray Roseboro, 37, of 118 B Walker St., Morganton, was charged with trafficking cocaine, according to a press release from Morganton Department of Public Safety. He also was charged with weapon possession by a felon, Capt. Jason Whisnant, of MDPS, said.

When investigators searched Roseboro’s home, they found 90 grams of cocaine, 21 grams of pills, four guns and an undisclosed amount of cash, according to the release.

Roseboro has a previous felony conviction of common law robbery from 2010, according to a records check on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website.

Roseboro was held under a $40,000 secured bond with a court date set for Thursday, the release said.