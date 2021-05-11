Habitual flasher accused of flashing himself to church day care workers

A man with more than 10 misdemeanor indecent exposure charges under his belt now is facing a felony indecent exposure charge.

Tristan Douglas Coffey, 22, of 2920 Smokey Creek Road in Lenoir, was charged with felony indecent exposure after two female child care workers at Morganton First Church of God off Summer’s Road said a man exposed himself to them on May 5, says a news release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Coffey, who was arrested just last month after a Granite Falls Walmart employee said a man exposed himself to her in the baby clothing aisle, turned himself in at the Caldwell County Jail on Friday, the release said. He also had four unserved misdemeanor charges from May 6.

He has previously been convicted of indecent exposure involving incidents where he exposed himself:

To a census worker as she was leaving his home.

After trying to run a woman off the road.

When a woman approached his car, which was stopped on the side of the road.

To a woman at a carwash.

To a woman working at a business in Rutherford College.

To a woman walking her dogs in Rutherford College.

The sheriff’s office said it still is investigating other indecent exposure cases in Burke and surrounding counties.

Coffey was held under a $20,000 secured bond, which was issued by a Caldwell County magistrate. He was set to appear in court Monday.