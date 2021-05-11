Habitual flasher accused of flashing himself to church daycare workers

A man with more than 10 misdemeanor indecent exposure charges under his belt now is facing a felony indecent exposure charge.
Tristan Douglas Coffey, 22, of 2920 Smokey Creek Road in Lenoir, was charged with felony indecent exposure after allegedly exposing himself to two female childcare workers at Morganton First Church of God off Summer’s Road on May 5, according to a press release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.
Coffey, who just made headlines late last month when he was accused of exposing himself to a Granite Falls Walmart employee in the baby clothing aisle, turned himself in at the Caldwell County Jail on Friday, the release said. He also had four unserved misdemeanor charges from May 6.
He has previously been convicted of indecent exposure involving incidents where he exposed himself:
- To a U.S. Census worker as she was leaving his home after conducting the census.
- After trying to run a woman off the road.
- When a woman approached his car, which was stopped on the side of the road.
- To a woman at a car wash.
- To a woman working at a business in Rutherford College.
- To a woman walking her dogs in Rutherford College.
The sheriff’s office said it still is investigating whether Coffey was involved in other indecent exposure cases in Burke and surrounding counties.