Hickory man struck, killed by vehicle in Connelly Springs

CONNELLY SPRINGS — A Hickory man walking on a road in Connelly Springs died after he was hit by a vehicle early Monday morning.

Eric Lee Teague, 41, of Hickory, was walking near the intersection of Warlicks Church Road and Wilson Road when he was hit by a pickup truck shortly after 5 a.m. Monday, according to a statement from Master Trooper J.S. Swagger with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Teague had recently left a family member’s home in the area, the release said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was believed to be headed south on Warlicks Chapel Road when he was hit by the truck headed in the same direction.

Charges are not expected against the driver of the Ford, Swagger’s statement said.