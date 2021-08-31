Hickory men land charges after cops search Burke County home

HICKORY — Two men were charged after law enforcement officers from Burke and Catawba counties along with probation officers searched a home last month.

Yorel Damir Scott, 21, of 655 7th Ave. SW, #8, Hickory, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, and Tyon Shamar Turner, 18, of 104 R and S Circle, Hickory, was charged with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

The charges came after BCSO narcotics investigators along with Hickory Police Department detectives and North Carolina probation officers searched Turner’s home on Aug. 23, the release said. His home is in Hickory city limits, but sits inside the Burke County line.

Turner was on probation for a May conviction of discharging a firearm into an occupied property, records on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website showed.

HPD seized multiple firearms from the residence that were connected to an ongoing investigation in their district, and BCSO narcotics investigators placed Scott and Turner under arrest.