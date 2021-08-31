 Skip to main content
Hickory men land charges after cops search Burke County home
Hickory men land charges after cops search Burke County home

  • Updated
Scott and Turner.jpg

Scott, left, and Turner

HICKORY — Two men were charged after law enforcement officers from Burke and Catawba counties along with probation officers searched a home last month.

Yorel Damir Scott, 21, of 655 7th Ave. SW, #8, Hickory, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, and Tyon Shamar Turner, 18, of 104 R and S Circle, Hickory, was charged with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

The charges came after BCSO narcotics investigators along with Hickory Police Department detectives and North Carolina probation officers searched Turner’s home on Aug. 23, the release said. His home is in Hickory city limits, but sits inside the Burke County line.

Turner was on probation for a May conviction of discharging a firearm into an occupied property, records on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website showed.

HPD seized multiple firearms from the residence that were connected to an ongoing investigation in their district, and BCSO narcotics investigators placed Scott and Turner under arrest.

Turner’s criminal record only includes the May conviction of discharging a firearm into an occupied property, NCDPS records showed. Scott has a previous conviction of misdemeanor larceny from 2019.

However, Scott has pending charges of two counts of felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, two counts discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling or moving vehicle, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and break and enter to terrorize or injure, according to court records.

All of those charges have been issued in the last two years, with all but two of them stemming from incidents in 2021, according to court records.

Both Scott and Turner were issued $25,000 secured bonds and most recently appeared in court Thursday, the BCSO release said.

Tyon Shamar Turner.JPG

Turner
Yorel Damir Scott.JPG

Scott
