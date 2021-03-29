Hickory men sentenced to prison for selling stolen guns

CHARLOTTE — Two men from Hickory received federal prison sentences for their roles in selling firearms, some of which were stolen from Burke County.
Gevon Marquise King, 35, was sentenced to 12 years in prison with three years of supervised release, while Michael Dwane Williams, 22, will spend six years in prison with two years under court supervision.
The announcement came Friday from acting U.S. Attorney William T. Stetzer. U.S. District Judge Kenneth D. Bell handed down the prison sentences late Thursday.
From November 2019 to July 2020, King and Williams engaged in the unlawful sale of numerous firearms, some of which were stolen, according to court documents and information presented at the sentencing hearings.
Court records show that, over the course of the investigation, law enforcement determined that Williams was responsible for several vehicle break-ins in Burke County, from which firearms were stolen. King conspired with Williams to sell the stolen firearms, which included a short-barrel rifle, a machine gun, a semi-automatic shotgun, several semi-automatic rifles and several handguns.
In November 2020, King and Williams pleaded guilty to dealing in firearms without a license. King also pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a felon, and Williams pleaded guilty to possession and sale of a stolen firearm.
King is in federal custody and will be transferred to the custody of the U.S. Bureau of Prisons upon the designation of a federal facility. Williams has been released on bond and will be ordered to report to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons upon the designation of a federal facility.
In making the announcement, Stetzer commended the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for its investigation of the case, and thanked the State Bureau of Investigation, the Hickory Police Department, the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office and the Burke County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance.
The prosecution was handled by Assistant United States Attorney Christopher Hess.