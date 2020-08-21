High-speed chase earns charges for 2

Two people were charged after an early morning high-speed chase Thursday.
Landon Dale Foster, 29, was charged with felony speed to elude arrest, reckless driving, speeding, driving left of center, failure to maintain lane control, resisting a public officer, stop sign violation and a red light violation after the chase Thursday, according to a release from the Morganton Department of Public Safety. He also was served with a McDowell County order for arrest for a probation violation.
Madison Renee Gilliland, 18, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell, deliver methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance on jail premises and possession of drug paraphernalia, the release said.
The charges came after PSO W. Miller saw a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on Interstate 40. Miller used his RADAR unit and confirmed the vehicle was traveling more than 100 mph, the release said.
Miller pursued the vehicle down I-40 until it took Exit 100 for Jamestown Road, continued onto Reep Drive and stopped on Carbon City Road, the release said.
Foster, the driver, got out of the vehicle and ran behind a local business. Miller, his K-9 partner, Echo, and other officers from MDPS, Glen Alpine Police Department and the Burke County Sheriff’s Office pursued Foster and apprehended him a short time later.
Gilliland was a passenger in the vehicle who was found to be in possession of a controlled substance, the release said.
This isn’t Foster’s first go-around with police. He has previous convictions of felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, felony larceny of a motor vehicle, larceny, failure to appear, second-degree trespassing and unauthorized use of a motor conveyance, according to a records check on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website.
There were no listed convictions for Gilliland on the NCDPS website.
Both Foster and Gilliland had first appearances set for Friday. Foster was held under a $65,000 secured bond, while Gilliland was held under a $20,000 secured bond.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.