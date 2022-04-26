High-speed chase spans 3 counties before ending

A man landed numerous charges after troopers were led on a chase covering three counties over the weekend.

Saul Cordoba-Rangel, 34, was charged with felony flee to elude arrest, two counts of resisting a public officer, reckless driving to endanger, failure to heed light or siren, speeding in a work zone more than 80 mph or more than 15 mph over the posted speed limit, driving while impaired, injury to personal property, possession of an open container or consuming alcohol in the passenger area, failure to wear a seat belt, injury to real property, driving left of center, failure to maintain lane control, no operators license, and failure to stop at a stop sign or flashing red light, according to a records check on the North Carolina Judicial Branch website.

First Sgt. N.R. Stell with the State Highway Patrol said a trooper tried to pull Cordoba-Rangel over near the 108 mile marker on Interstate 40 eastbound early Saturday morning for speeding.

He said Cordoba-Rangel failed to stop, instead sending troopers on a chase that reached speeds in excess of 100 mph down I-40 eastbound through Burke, Catawba and Iredell counties.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office deployed stop sticks, causing the car to start to lose its left side tires, Stell said.

Cordoba-Rangel continued down I-40 eastbound until he reached Exit 146 on the outskirts of Statesville, where he exited and headed toward U.S. 70 all while he continued to lose tire debris, Stell said.

The chase, which covered more than 42 miles, eventually came to a stop because the vehicle became undriveable, Stell said.

Stell said a Taser ultimately had to be used to take Cordoba-Rangel into custody, and troopers believed he was intoxicated on an illicit substance.

There were no wrecks during the chase, and ultimately no injuries were reported, Stell said.

Troopers from multiple counties were assisted by the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Claremont Police Department and the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office throughout the chase, Stell said.

Cordoba-Rangel is being held at the Burke County Jail under a total $30,000 secured bond, according to the jail’s inmate list. He’s due in court May 16.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

