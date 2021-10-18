Highway Patrol conducts Operation Stop Arm

Drivers should always stay alert in school zones and around school buses, but this week, local state troopers will focus their enforcement efforts on school bus safety laws.

Approximately 14,100 school buses travel North Carolina highways daily. On average, they transport 794,950 children to and from school.

Most motorists that meet school buses stop as required by North Carolina law. However, nearly 3,000 motorists disregard school bus stop arms each day in North Carolina.

To promote traffic safety around schools, school buses and school bus stops, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol will conduct Operation Stop Arm this week in conjunction with National School Bus Safety Week.

Troopers will be participating by patrolling school zones, conducting “Follow-A-School Bus” activities and aggressively enforcing violations of N.C. General Statute 20-217(a), which is passing a stopped school bus while the bus is displaying its mechanical stop signal or flashing red lights and the bus is stopped for the purpose of receiving or discharging passengers.

Here’s a refresher of when motorists must stop for a stopped school bus:

Two-lane roadway — All traffic from both directions must stop