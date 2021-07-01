Highway patrol to focus on traffic safety during holiday weekend

More traffic on the roads for the Independence Day holiday means the North Carolina State Highway Patrol’s focus on traffic safety will increase, too.

The AAA organization estimates that more than 43 million travelers will take to the roads this holiday weekend, which is a record number for July 4th travel.

Across North Carolina, the highway patrol is participating in two annual enforcement campaigns aligning efforts with multiple law enforcement partners to monitor driver behavior.

Booze It & Lose It: Operation Fire Cracker, is a joint enforcement initiative sponsored by the Governor’s Highway Safety Program (GHSP) and On the Road, On the Water: Don’t Drink and Drive will also be conducted with personnel from the Wildlife Resources Commission’s Law Enforcement Division.

Both campaigns began this week and will be conducted throughout the holiday weekend. The goals of the two campaigns align with the Vision Zero approach of reducing the number of statewide fatalities to zero.