Highway Patrol to host recruitment event at Morganton Chick-fil-A

Every industry has been hit hard by staffing shortages, and law enforcement is no different.

That’s why the North Carolina State Highway Patrol will be hosting recruitment events Friday at eight Chick-fil-A restaurants across the state, including the one in Morganton on Burkemont Avenue.

Trooper C.M. Casey, who's stationed in Lincoln County and covers Lincoln, Burke and Catawba counties, is one of the state troopers who will be on hand for the event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“We’re about 200 troopers short right now,” Casey said. “We need well-qualified applicants. It’s no secret that right now we’re in a big hiring crunch. That’s why we’re doing events like the Chick-fil-A event just to get out there, touch base with people, let people know we’re hiring, to answer any questions they have, and just to meet people. Just to get out there and be seen, and let people know, ‘hey, this is who we are, this is what we’re about, this is what we’re doing.’

“We’re just touching base with people to let them know that we’re hiring and what we’re looking for,” Casey said. “We figured everyone goes to Chick-fil-A so why not go to Chick-fil-A? Thankfully they were gracious enough to let us come over there for a couple hours.”

Casey said the patrol is looking for diverse, well-qualified applicants between the ages of 21 and 39 to answer the call of service. That means people who can mentally and physically handle the job, he said, and who have a passion to serve their community.

“It’s a tough call right now, and it’s a tough job,” Casey said.

Applicants don’t need prior law enforcement experience, Casey said. The patrol has two basic school options: the long school, which lasts 27 weeks, and the short school, which is only 14 weeks.

Students of the long school will earn both their basic law enforcement training and the extra training they need to become troopers. The short school is geared toward people who already are in law enforcement or have completed BLET on their own and need the additional training troopers receive.

To sweeten the deal, the patrol pays their recruits an annual salary of $44,500 while they’re in either of the patrol school programs. Once they complete patrol school, Casey said they get a $4,000 raise. Health benefits and the 401K kick in from day one.

“A lot of people think, ‘hey, I just don’t know if I can do it,’” Casey said. “Listen, we’re going to help you get through the process as far as the application process. We’re going to send you to the patrol school, make sure you’re adequately trained. So if you have any questions whatsoever, please, just reach out and talk to us.”

Casey said he wanted to be in law enforcement since he was a kid.

“I’ve always wanted to, ever since I was young, do something in law enforcement,” Casey said. “I spent four years in the Marine Corps. I went in there right after high school and I really loved the Marine Corps and the military aspect of it, just the camaraderie of it.”

He went to church with a state trooper who really encouraged him to apply.

“He really talked to me, pushed it on me and told me to go apply,” Casey said. “That was back in 2005 … That’s just something I’ve always wanted to do. The highway patrol has just always sparked my interest.”

He said he’s stayed with the patrol because every day offers an opportunity to help someone.

“You see people at their worst moment and their best moment,” Casey said. “You run into individuals that really just sometimes need your help and you’re able to help them. You get to help a lot of people as far as keeping people safe. Unfortunately, there are a lot of bad people out there and you get to take those people off the road.”

He said he gets to work with a good group of people, and likes that the work often is self-initiated.

“Sometimes you’re working by yourself or just a couple of other troopers in the county, and depending on the county, you might work a big county,” Casey said. “I like the fact that you’re able to just go out and do your job.”

Trooper J.D. Ellis, who’s assigned to Burke County, came to the patrol after spending some time working in another industry. He said the pieces fell into place for him to become a trooper, and he’s enjoyed the last three years he’s worked for the agency.

“Everything just worked out the way it was supposed to work out and everything happened for a reason,” Ellis said.

He said he appreciates the camaraderie.

“Getting into law enforcement in general was just something that I wanted to get involved in,” Ellis said. “Just being able to do something more than just working in a place with four walls.”

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.