A man was charged after a homeless man was beaten with a baseball bat early Thursday morning.

Robert Keith Ross, 59, of Morganton, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury after the incident Thursday, according to a release from the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

The charges came after MDPS officers were called to an assault call at a camp of people experiencing homelessness under the twin bridges on Lenoir Road over the Catawba River, the release said.

MDPS Officer R. Stotts found the victim, who reported he had been hit in the head with an aluminum bat by Ross. It appeared the victim had been hit in the head at least six times, the release said. The victim was taken to UNC Health Blue Ridge-Morganton by Burke County EMS.

It was reported Ross had left the scene in a white Chevrolet Astro van, the release said.

A few hours later, Stotts found the vehicle in the Roses Parking Lot in Morganton and conducted a felony vehicle stop on West Fleming Drive, the release said.

Ross was taken into custody and was held under a $50,000 secured bond at the Burke County Jail.

Ross has previously been convicted of felony larceny over $200, misdemeanor breaking and entering, damage to property and driving while license revoked, according to records from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, but all those charges are from the 1980s.