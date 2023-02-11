A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found dead from apparent gunshot wounds late Friday night.

Brandi Deal, 41, was found dead in her home at 2967 Clark Loop, Morganton, when first responders were called to the scene of a cardiac arrest Friday, according to information from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Deal apparently died from gunshot wounds, the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives are still investigating the homicide, and a reward is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 828-438-5500. All tips will remain anonymous.

More information will be published as soon as it becomes available.