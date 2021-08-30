Hudson man wanted after Saturday night chase in Morganton

A Hudson man is wanted after a Saturday night chase in Morganton that reached speeds of nearly 90 mph.
Travis Trimble, 25, of Hudson, is wanted on outstanding warrants of felony flee to elude, hit and run, reckless driving to endanger, damage to property, no operator’s license and several other charges, according to a release from the Morganton Department of Public Safety.
He’s wanted after a Saturday night chase up and down Sanford Drive, the release said.
It started when MDPS Officer Gabryszewski tried to pull Trimble over around 10:24 p.m. Saturday night. Trimble initially failed to stop for his marked patrol car, and travelled on Sanford Drive at nearly double the posted speed limit, the release said. That’s nearly 90 mph.
The vehicle eventually stopped and Gabryszewski asked Trimble a few questions and could smell alcohol, the release said. Trimble sped off at that point, making a U-turn in the middle of the road and continuing down Sanford Drive at a high rate of speed, it said.
When MDPS officers made it to the intersection at Lenoir Road and Kirksey Drive, they found that Trimble didn’t make the left turn onto N.C. 18 North and instead went straight, hopped a curb, traveled nearly 130 feet off the road and sideswiped a tree in front of Grace Ridge, the release said.
Gabryszweski and his K-9 partner, Tigo, and other public safety officers started tracking Trimble, but ultimately he was not found, the release said.
Trimble didn’t have any previous convictions listed on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website. He has misdemeanor charges for second-degree trespassing, communicating threats, simple assault and injury to personal property pending in Caldwell County, court records showed.
Anyone with information on Trimble’s whereabouts is asked to call MDPS at 828-437-1911 or Morganton/Burke Crimestoppers at 828-437-3333.