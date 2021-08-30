Hudson man wanted after Saturday night chase in Morganton

A Hudson man is wanted after a Saturday night chase in Morganton that reached speeds of nearly 90 mph.

Travis Trimble, 25, of Hudson, is wanted on outstanding warrants of felony flee to elude, hit and run, reckless driving to endanger, damage to property, no operator’s license and several other charges, according to a release from the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

He’s wanted after a Saturday night chase up and down Sanford Drive, the release said.

It started when MDPS Officer Gabryszewski tried to pull Trimble over around 10:24 p.m. Saturday night. Trimble initially failed to stop for his marked patrol car, and travelled on Sanford Drive at nearly double the posted speed limit, the release said. That’s nearly 90 mph.

The vehicle eventually stopped and Gabryszewski asked Trimble a few questions and could smell alcohol, the release said. Trimble sped off at that point, making a U-turn in the middle of the road and continuing down Sanford Drive at a high rate of speed, it said.