Human remains found in wooded area

DREXEL — Human remains were found in a wooded area in Drexel over the weekend.

Deputies with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched at 4:20 p.m. Saturday to 3570 Oak Drive in Drexel to investigate what appeared to be human remains found by local residents in a wooded area, according to a release from the sheriff's office.

BCSO’s criminal investigations division, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the medical examiner all were dispatched to the scene. The medical examiner verified that the remains were human, the release said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The remains, which will be submitted for forensic analysis, were recovered by the sheriff's office and the SBI, the release said.

No identifying information about the person who was found dead was available Monday, but the sheriff’s office said more information will be made available when it is known.

BCSO’s criminal investigations division has been investigating reports of missing people in the area over the last several months, the release said.

More information will be published as soon as it becomes available.