Identities of victims in Lenoir shooting, apparent explosion released

"We heard what sounded like two or three gunshots, so we just turned down to look up the road to make sure, like, everything was okay, to see if we saw anything, and then it looked like the roof of the house almost lifted for a second," Price said. "A huge plume of, like, white smoke shot out of the right side of the house."

She said not even a minute before the first responder got to the scene, another explosion rattled the left side of the house and she could see flames coming from the left side of the house under the carport.

Faherty was told a family of five lived in the home, but another family member was at a doctor’s appointment when the explosion and gunshots were heard.

He spoke to Mary Ellen Foster, an aunt to the family, who said there were oxygen tanks in the home, but investigators have not said whether those tanks contributed to the incident.

“I did pray, I did pray,” Foster told Faherty. “I prayed that Karen would have peace. I mean that’s her whole family. Her whole family was taken.”

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is assisting LPD and the Lenoir Fire Department with the investigation. LPD said it does not expect to release any more information about the incident.