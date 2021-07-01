Identities of victims in Lenoir shooting, apparent explosion released

LENOIR — The identities of four people found dead from gunshot wounds after an apparent home explosion have been released.
Ronald Albert Ward, 58; Ronald James “Jimmy” Ward, 29; Katlyn Nichole “Katie” Ward, 18; and Emily Grace Ward, 15, all were found dead inside 1226 Laurel Place in Lenoir. Their deaths appeared to be caused by gunshot wounds, according to a release from the Lenoir Police Department.
Officers and firefighters were called to the home when neighbors called 911 and reported shots fired, a fire and possible explosion at the home, the release said. Responders found a large fire inside the residence when they arrived on scene.
Once the fire was extinguished, they found the four victims dead inside the home, the release said. The fire had been intentionally set, and an accelerant had been used.
The deaths do not appear to be random, and the police department confirmed they are not looking for any suspects at this time.
“This is a heartbreaking tragedy for the family of the victims,” the release from LPD said. “We ask that your thought sand prayers be with them.”
Sources told WSOCTV reporter Dave Faherty that three bodies were found on a main level of the home and another was found near the carport.
Lisa Price, one of the neighbors who called 911, told The News Herald on Wednesday that she heard gunshots and an explosion at the home.
"We heard what sounded like two or three gunshots, so we just turned down to look up the road to make sure, like, everything was okay, to see if we saw anything, and then it looked like the roof of the house almost lifted for a second," Price said. "A huge plume of, like, white smoke shot out of the right side of the house."
She said not even a minute before the first responder got to the scene, another explosion rattled the left side of the house and she could see flames coming from the left side of the house under the carport.
Faherty was told a family of five lived in the home, but another family member was at a doctor’s appointment when the explosion and gunshots were heard.
He spoke to Mary Ellen Foster, an aunt to the family, who said there were oxygen tanks in the home, but investigators have not said whether those tanks contributed to the incident.
“I did pray, I did pray,” Foster told Faherty. “I prayed that Karen would have peace. I mean that’s her whole family. Her whole family was taken.”
The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is assisting LPD and the Lenoir Fire Department with the investigation. LPD said it does not expect to release any more information about the incident.