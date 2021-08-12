 Skip to main content
Inmate captured after morning escape from prison
Inmate captured after morning escape from prison

A man who authorities said escaped from a Morganton prison was found Thursday afternoon.

John Curtis Anderson escaped from Foothills Correctional Institution around 10:15 a.m. Thursday morning, according to a release from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

He escaped the prison by climbing a fence at the minimum custody portion of the prison, the release said. He may have gotten into a vehicle when he left the prison, but the vehicle’s description was not known.

He was found around 5 p.m. Thursday by the Morganton Department of Public Safety and NCDPS, according to a post from MDPS on Facebook.

Anderson, originally from Cleveland County, was serving a 2-year, 10-month sentence for identity theft and fraud. He has previous convictions of possession with intent to sell a Schedule II controlled substance, according to records on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website.

The NCDPS website didn’t note any other in-custody infractions on Anderson’s listing.

He was admitted to prison on July 9, 2019 and was set to be released on Jan. 16, 2022.

More information will be published as it becomes available.

