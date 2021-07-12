Inmate dies after found with faint pulse in cell

A man who had been in jail for about a week died early Monday morning after he was found in his cell with a faint pulse.

Keith Wayne Sumlin, 55, who was homeless, was found around 2:10 a.m. Monday in his cell with a faint pulse during a regular check of the jail, according to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Detention officers called for EMS to respond and started CPR. EMS arrived around 2:17 a.m. and continued CPR, but Sumlin ultimately was pronounced dead at the jail, the release said.

Sumlin was being held on a charge from an incident July 4 when deputies were called to the woods near 8664 Cedar St. in Connelly Springs around 5 a.m. for a report of kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Responding deputies were told about drug use and an altercation between three men and a woman in the woods near the home. The woman reported that she had been held against her will at gunpoint for several hours, according to information from the sheriff’s office.

The investigation found that shortly before 5 a.m., Sumlin had shot Timothy Alan Hyler in the head with a shotgun, the sheriff’s office said.