Inmate escapes from Foothills Correctional Institution in Morganton

Authorities are looking for a man who escaped prison in Morganton.

John Curtis Anderson, who is described as a 5-foot, 10-inch-tall white man with brown hair and brown eyes who weighs about 185 pounds, escaped Foothills Correctional Institution around 10:15 a.m. Thursday morning, according to a release from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Anderson has a scar on his forehead and tattoo of Chinese writing on his left arm, faded letters on his left hand and an angel on his right arm. He was last seen wearing green pants and either a grey or white T-shirt.

He escaped the prison by climbing a fence at the minimum custody portion of the prison, the release said. He may have gotten into a vehicle when he left the prison, but the vehicle's description was not known.

Anderson, originally from Cleveland County, was serving a 2-year, 10-month sentence for identity theft and fraud. He has previous convictions of possession with intent to sell a schedule II controlled substance, according to records on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website.

The NCDPS website didn't list any other in-custody infractions on Anderson's listing.

He was admitted to prison on July 9, and was set to be released Jan. 16.

Anyone who sees Anderson is asked to call 911 or the Foothills Correctional Institution at 828-438-5585.