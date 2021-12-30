 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Inmate found dead at county jail two days after getting booked
0 Comments
top story breaking

Inmate found dead at county jail two days after getting booked

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
mnh_stock_redbluepolicelights.jpg

An inmate was found dead at the Burke County Jail on Sunday.

John Howard Lambert, 61, of Drexel, was found unresponsive Sunday during a routine check of the jail, according to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

CPR was administered and EMS was called to the scene, but Lambert was declared dead at the jail, the sheriff’s office said.

Officers picked Lambert up at UNC Health Blue Ridge around 2:40 p.m. on Christmas Eve when he was being discharged, according to an arrest report from the Morganton Department of Public Safety. Lambert had an outstanding warrant for assault on a female.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

There, the arresting officer spoke to the doctor in charge. The doctor told officers that Lambert was able to walk, stand and that he was completely coherent, but he was refusing to get out of bed, according to the arrest report.

“The doctor said he (Lambert) is playing games and refusing to stand,” the arresting officer wrote in his report.

Officers helped hospital staff get Lambert into a wheelchair, and he was transported to the Burke County Jail where he was booked. He was placed in jail under a 48-hour hold, the arrest report said.

Lambert’s death is under investigation by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the sheriff’s office said, and any findings will be turned over to the district attorney’s office for review.

More information will be published as it becomes available.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Aleppo bathhouses revived as Syria crisis turn showers into a luxury

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert