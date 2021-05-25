Investigation closed, no charges to stem from Monday shooting

CONNELLY SPRINGS — No charges will be pressed in a Monday shooting southeast of Morganton.

Deputies responding to a shooting call at 3:34 a.m. at N.C. 18 South and Camp Meeting Road found a man had been shot in the chest at another location, a Burke County Sheriff’s Office release says.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The victim was airlifted to a hospital; his condition is unknown, the release said. The shooter had left the scene before deputies arrived.

The victim told the sheriff’s office that he does not wish to press charges against the shooter.

After consultation with the district attorney’s office, the sheriff’s office closed its investigation without filing charges, the release said.