 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Investigation closed, no charges to stem from Monday shooting
0 comments
breaking top story

Investigation closed, no charges to stem from Monday shooting

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
mnh_stock_redbluepolicelights.jpg

CONNELLY SPRINGS — No charges will be pressed in a Monday shooting southeast of Morganton.

Deputies responding to a shooting call at 3:34 a.m. at N.C. 18 South and Camp Meeting Road found a man had been shot in the chest at another location, a Burke County Sheriff’s Office release says.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The victim was airlifted to a hospital; his condition is unknown, the release said. The shooter had left the scene before deputies arrived.

The victim told the sheriff’s office that he does not wish to press charges against the shooter.

After consultation with the district attorney’s office, the sheriff’s office closed its investigation without filing charges, the release said.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories May 25

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert