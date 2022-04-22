Investigation underway after man found dead in street

ICARD — An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a street early Friday morning.

Deputies were dispatched to 3490 Spaniel St. for an assault at 12:34 a.m., according to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

They found a man who was unresponsive and had no pulse lying in the street, the release said. Deputies started CPR until Burke County EMS responded to the scene and pronounced the man dead.

BCSO detectives were called to the scene to investigate the cause of death, the release said. The man’s identity has not been released.

Neighbors Felicia Cook and David Craig said they went to sleep Thursday night and woke up to the sounds of a disturbance outside of their home.

“I heard a bunch of like yelling, screaming,” Cook said. “It’s nothing unusual so I just went back to sleep.”

When she woke up a little while later, she looked out the window and saw blue lights flashing outside of their home before a woman knocked on the door.

She said she felt sorry for his family.

“I think it’s horrible,” Craig said. “If somebody done it purposefully, I think they should pay for that.”

More information will be published as it becomes available.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol and Icard Township Fire Rescue responded to the scene along with BCSO and Burke County EMS.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

